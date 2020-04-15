Image Source : PTI IMD to release first-stage monsoon forecast today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is scheduled to issue the first stage Long Range Forecast (LRF) for monsoon on Wednesday. The LRF is the operational monsoon season forecast issued by the weather department for June till September.

"The Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences will brief the press through online video conferencing from the National Media Centre, New Delhi," the IMD stated.

Speaking to IANS, Kuldeep Srivastava, who heads the regional meteorological center at the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), said, "IMD issues Long Range Forecast in two stages -- first in April, followed by the second stage in June."

