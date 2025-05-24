IAF went on rampage with four air-launched missile strikes, forced Pakistan to beg US for ceasefire: Report Notably, India's air defence system, the S-400, deployed at the Adampur base, also played a crucial role by plunging into action almost 11 times during Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi:

India and Pakistan have reached an understanding following New Delhi's Operation Sindoor, which was initially aimed at destroying the terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. However, after Pakistan retaliated by targeting India's military and civilian locations, the Indian Armed Forces dealt a huge blow to the Pakistani military infrastructure.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, India ended Pakistan's Operation Bunyan al-Marsoos in just 8 hours, which was launched with the "promise of destroying Indian air bases in the next 48 hours" at 1.00 am on May 10.

IAF pulverised Pakistan's military assets

On May 10, the Indian Air Force launched precision missiles, striking Pakistan at least four times. The report suggests that Pakistan was targeted using Rafale-launched SCALP missiles and SU-30 MKI-launched BrahMos missiles, destroying the northern air command-control network at Nur Khan airbase in Chaklala during the first strike only.

The Indian Air Force's last strike targeted Jacobabad and Bholari air bases, which reports say turned decisive, forcing Pakistan to approach the US to intervene.

S-400, the game changer

Notably, India's air defence system, the S-400, deployed at the Adampur base, also played a crucial role by plunging into action almost 11 times during Operation Sindoor. The Russian-made weaponry destroyed a Pakistani SAAB-2000 airborne early warning system almost 300 km deep inside Pakistan.

The Hindustan Times report claims that the Indian Air Force also has proof of the damage caused to the Pakistani fighter jets, including one C-130 J medium lift aircraft, a JF-17, and two F-16 fighters.

Chinese-made weaponry fails the big test

In an Indian strike by a HARPY kamikaze drone at Lahore, Pakistan is reported to have lost a Chinese-made LY-80 air defence system. The Indian strikes also claimed the HQ-9, touted as the Chinese version of the S-300 in Karachi.

Moreover, the Indian Navy was also in a state of readiness, with its vessels moving 260 miles off the Makaran Coast, the report says. Despite Pakistan DGMO's retaliation threats in case India targeted the port with BrahMos, the Indian leadership, both military and political, remained unfazed. By May 10, the Pakistani side was requesting a no-fire pact.