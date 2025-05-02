IAF starts 'land and go' drills: Know all about emergency landing facilities in Jammu and Kashmir In April last year, the IAF conducted the first test-run of the 3.5 km long emergency landing strip with five helicopters on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Bijbehara, Anantnag. IAF Chinook and Mi-17 helicopters landed on a stretch of the national highway.

The Indian Air Force on Friday started its much-anticipated ‘land and go’ drill on the 3.5-km stretch of the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, marking a significant milestone in the country's defence preparedness. What sets this expressway stretch apart is its unique capability to facilitate both day and night landings of fighter jets, making it the first such airstrip in the country.

Earlier emergency landing drills carried out on Purvanchal Expressway

Until now, similar emergency landing drills were carried out on the Lucknow-Agra and Purvanchal expressways, but those were limited to daytime operations. The trial involves a range of IAF aircraft, including Rafale, SU-30 MKI, Mirage-2000, MiG-29, Jaguar, C-130J Super Hercules, AN-32, and the MI-17 V5 helicopter.

Ahead of the drill, the Ganga Expressway was equipped with over 250 CCTV cameras to ensure foolproof security and surveillance. Top defence and state officials were also present to oversee the proceedings. Amid heavy security, over half a dozen fighter aircraft conducted flyover and landing simulations during the day.

India's first airstrip built on an expressway

It is interesting to note that it is India's first airstrip built on an expressway to allow fighter jet operations at any time of the day or night. To ensure safety, 250 CCTV cameras have been installed along the stretch, enabling real-time monitoring and quick police response in case of any incident.

Know all about emergency landing facilities in Jammu and Kashmir

In April last year, the IAF conducted the first test-run of the 3.5 km long emergency landing strip with five helicopters on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Bijbehara, Anantnag. IAF Chinook and Mi-17 helicopters landed on a stretch of the national highway.

Around two sorties of the US-manufactured Chinook and the Russian-made Mi-17 helicopters landed on the Wanpoh-Sangam stretch of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

The work on the 3.5-km emergency landing strip was started in 2020 and completed in 2024 as part of the programme initiated by the IAF with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for the creation of ELFs at different locations across the country.

Security was heightened along the landing strip with additional personnel deployed to ensure that people do not stray close to the area, the officials said.

Chinook helicopters, which have a top speed of 310 kmph, are used for lifting heavy weights. The main cabin can hold over 33 fully-equipped troops.

It can also be used for medical evacuation and the helicopter, which has a travel range of 741 km, can accommodate 24 stretchers. The Mi-17 helicopters can accommodate up to 35 troops. Both these helicopters have been pressed into relief and rescue operations during natural disasters.

The IAF’s ELF drill is to showcase the synergy and liaison between civil agencies, such as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), district administration and state police, and the air force towards the conduct of complex multi-faceted activities.