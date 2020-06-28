Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Decision in 3-4 days on re-imposing lockdown in Hyderabad

With the massive surge in COVID-19 cases continuing in Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will take a decision in the next three to four days on the proposal to re-impose lockdown in the state capital for a few days. According to the Chief Minister's Office, he has decided to finalise the strategy to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

He said a decision will also be taken on the proposals that lockdown should be re-imposed under the GHMC limits for a few days. The chief minister said that there is no need to panic or entertain fear over the increase in the number of positive cases in the city as the government had made all arrangements to offer proper treatment to all the needy.

The chief minister on Sunday held a review meeting with ministers and officials on containment of Coronavirus, treatment available for the patients, strategy to be implemented in future and other related issues.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that several medical and health officials and medical experts are suggesting another 15-day lockdown in the GHMC limits.

"Hyderabad is a metropolitan city in which one crore people live. It is but natural that like other cities in the country, the spread of Corona is also high in the city. People started moving around after the lockdown is lifted. This led to the spread of the virus. In Chennai, lockdown was re-imposed to contain the spread. Other cities in the country are also thinking on these lines," the chief minister said.

Medical and Health department also made proposals for the re-imposition of lockdown in Hyderabad. But this will be a very major decision. Government machinery and people should be made ready for this. Especially the police department should be kept ready. Cabinet meeting should be convened. A decision on lockdown should be taken by eliciting views from all the concerned. Let us examine the situation keenly for two to three days. If need be, Cabinet will be convened in three to four days to discuss proposals for the lockdown, alternatives and other related issues and a decision will be taken," "he added.

The health minister noted that COVID-19 is spreading rapidly all over the country. In the same way, there is an increase in the positive cases in the state. "When compared to the national average, the death rate in Telangana State is less. There is no need for fear. Necessary treatment is given to the positive patients," he said.

The minister pointed out that thousands of beds were kept ready in both government and private hospitals and colleges. Patients who are in critical conditions are treated in hospitals. Asymptomatic patients are given treatment in their homes.

