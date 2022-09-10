Huge quantities of drugs worth Rs 7 crore seized in Assam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Drugs worth nearly Rs 7 crore were seized from Assam's Karbi Anglong and Karimgang district and five persons were arrested on Saturday.

Highlights Joint team of police and CRPF personnel launched a search operation in Lahorijan area.

Police found ganja hidden in 80 packets along with the heroin kept inside three soap boxes.

Border police seized 1,108 kg of ganja from a truck coming from Tripura at Churaibari outpost.

Drugs seized in Assam: Huge quantities of drugs worth nearly Rs 7 crore were seized from Assam's Karbi Anglong and Karimgang district and five persons were arrested on Saturday, police said. Acting on specific information, a joint team of police and CRPF personnel launched a search operation in the Lahorijan area of Karbi Anglong district, bordering Nagaland, and seized 800 kg of ganja and 40.07 gm of heroin from a vehicle coming from Manipur.

During the search of the vehicle, the police found ganja hidden in 80 packets along with the heroin kept inside three soap boxes, police said. Three persons have been arrested in this connection. The value of the seized drugs in the international market was estimated to be over Rs three crore.

In the second seizure, the border police during routine checking seized 1,108 kg of ganja from a truck coming from Tripura at the Churaibari outpost in Assam's Karimganj district. The value of the seized contraband was estimated to be over Rs 3.85 crore. Two persons have been arrested in this connection, police added.

