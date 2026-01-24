How Punjab's 'Rural Library Scheme' aims to promote reading habit among youth According to Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Tarunpreet Singh Saund, the CM's dream is to make these libraries serve as centers of development and prosperity for the state.

The Punjab government's rural library scheme is gaining a huge response among students as it aims to promote reading habit among youth and enable them to participate in the state's socio-economic progress. Under the state government's library scheme, 278 libraries are successfully operating in rural areas, while work on 58 more libraries with modern facilities is in progress. The libraries are well-equipped with Wi-Fi, world-class books, and digital resources.



The Rural Library Scheme was earlier launched on August 15, 2024, from village Isadu Khanna by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. According to Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Tarunpreet Singh Saund, the CM's dream is to make these libraries serve as centers of development and prosperity for the state. The Panchayat Minister expressed hope that these libraries will play a crucial role in transforming the fortunes of youth who will study here and become senior officers, scientists, doctors, and technical experts.



District-wise details of ultra-modern rural public libraries



Providing district-wise details, Sond stated that Amritsar has 4 functional libraries, Bathinda- 29, Barnala- 9 with 2 under construction, Fatehgarh Sahib- 11 with 2 in progress, Faridkot- 10 with 2 in progress, Fazilka- 21, Ferozepur- 15 with 9 in progress, and Hoshiarpur- 6 with 9 more coming up.



Similarly, Ludhiana has 30 functional and 11 in progress, Mansa- 17 functional and 1 in progress, Malerkotla- 11 functional, Sri Muktsar Sahib- 6 in progress, Moga- 14, Patiala- 28 with 2 in progress, Rupnagar- 12, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar- 6, and Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar has 12 in progress.



The minister further shared that Sangrur leads with the highest number of 31 functional libraries, with 2 more under construction. Tarn Taran has 11, and Jalandhar has 2 operational libraries. These libraries have been equipped with high-end facilities like Wi-Fi, solar power, digital analogues, and others. The libraries have all types of books on contemporary literature and curriculum books, providing a rich learning experience. This transformative step of state government reflects its commitment to uplifting rural communities through knowledge, education, and empowerment.



