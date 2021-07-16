History-sheeter Sanjeet Khari, carrying bounty of Rs 25,000 arrested in Ghaziabad after brief encounter

Follow us on Image Source : PTI An alleged history-sheeter was injured and arrested after an encounter with the police, officials said on Friday. (Representative image)

An alleged history-sheeter was injured and arrested after an encounter with the police, officials said on Friday.

Sanjeet Khari (22), who hails from Khanpur Japti village, was held in Loni, Ghaziabad on Thursday night, they said, adding there was a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest.

His accomplice, Sonu, a resident DLF colony, who was riding pillion, managed to flee, police said.

During a routine checking near the Banthla flyover, police signaled a bike to stop. The biker instead took a U-turn and sped towards Chirori town, they said.

The police teams at other checkpoints were informed about his movement.

The suspect dodged the police at another checkpoint and opened fire at some cops.

The cops retaliated and Khari sustained a bullet shot injury in his left lower limb, Superintendent Police (SP) Iraj Raja said.

He was immediately rushed to the Primary health center from where he was referred to the district government hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

One country-made pistol, one used and two live cartridges and bike used in the commission of crimes, were recovered from his possession, Raja said.

