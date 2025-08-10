Himachal weather: 362 roads shut, 112 die so far amid rain fury; IMD sounds alert for more showers The Meteorological Department in Shimla has issued a yellow alert for Sunday, forecasting heavy rain with possible thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas. A more severe orange alert has been issued for Monday through Wednesday, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in two to four districts.

New Delhi:

Monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, as intense downpour over the past few days has resulted in multiple cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides. The prevailing weather conditions have also disrupted transport, as 362 roads have been closed for vehicular movement across the state, PTI reported citing officials.

Mandi is among the worst affected districts due to the calamity. As many as 220 roads have been shut in the district due to landslides and incessant rains. The neighboring Kullu district reported 91 blocked roads, according to data from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

IMD issue alert for more rains

The Meteorological Department in Shimla has issued a yellow alert for Sunday, forecasting heavy rain with possible thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas. A more severe orange alert has been issued for Monday through Wednesday, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in two to four districts.

On Saturday, light to moderate showers were reported in scattered regions across the state. Thunderstorms were observed in Sundernagar, Murari Devi, Kangra, Bhuntar, Shimla, Jubbarhatti, and Jot, while Seobagh and Dhaulakuan experienced gusty winds reaching speeds of 46–50 km/h.

112 killed so far

The ongoing monsoon season has so far claimed 112 lives due to rain-related incidents, while 37 individuals remain missing, the SEOC reported. Public infrastructure has also taken a significant hit, with 704 power transformers and 178 water supply systems impacted across various districts.

Since the arrival of the monsoon on June 20, the state has recorded financial losses amounting to Rs 1,988 crore. Over this period, Himachal Pradesh has seen 58 flash floods, 30 cloudbursts, and 53 major landslides.

Rainfall levels have also been above average, with the state receiving 503 mm of rain from June 1 to August 9, exceeding the normal of 445.7 mm by 13 percent, according to the Meteorological Department.