Himachal: All trains on Kalka-Shimla heritage line suspended after cracks developed on railway bridge | WATCH

Image Source : ANI Cracks developed on the railway bridge on the Kalka-Shimla heritage route

All trains on Kalka -Shimla heritage line were suspended on Saturday after cracks developed on a railway bridge on Friday night, said the officials on Sunday.

"Yesterday some officers came and checked and found cracks on the railway bridge. We hope that the restoration of the track will happen as soon as possible," said Virender Thakur, Local Councillor Summer Hill.

The repair work is on at full steam and the train would run soon, said Railways officials.

"Four out of seven trains have been suspended while two trains are running till Taradevi and one till Kandaghat", railway officials said.

According to tourism stakeholders, the suspension of trains has shocked Shimla's tourism business as travellers are swarming to the hills for the ongoing summer season.

"The tourists are welcomed in Shimla and there is nothing to worry about as the distance between Shimla and Taradevi railway station is just 11 km. The station is located adjacent to the main road and we would request the transport department to start buses from Taradevi for the convenience of the commuters", said Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders Association President M K Seth.

He said it is unfortunate that even after a year, the railway authorities are unable to make permanent arrangements, and the train service is suspended after two spells of rain.

"We wonder what will happen during the upcoming monsoon season", he added.

"To add to it, the railway authorities are not ready to talk and inform when the train services would be resumed till Shimla", Seth said.

The UNESCO World Heritage Shimla-Kalka railway line which was damaged due to pre-monsoon rains, is a major tourist attracting in the Himachal Pradesh.

The track which gains altitude of about 1590 metres is a marvel of engineering and a tourist attraction.

