Hathras Tragedy: Bhole Baba breaks his silence, says 'Honi ko kaun taal sakta hai...' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Self-styled godman Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba

Self-styled godman Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba, who held a satsang in Hathras recently where 121 devotees were killed after a stampede, broke his silence over the incident, saying he is depressed after the incident on July 2, who can stop what's bound to happen.

Bhole Baba reiterates 'poison conspiracy'

"I am sad and depressed after the incident on July 2, but who can stop what's bound to happen. Whoever has come has to go one day or the other. As per out advocate Dr AP Singh and what eyewitnesses told us about the poisonous spray, it is a fact that there is definitely some conspiracy," he said.

Bhole Baba reaches his Kasganj ashram

Bhole Baba has reached his ashram at Bahadur Nagar village in Kasganj, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

"He has reached his ashram and will stay here. He came here from his another ashram. He was never at anyone's place or any hotel or another country," Bhole Baba's lawyer A P Singh told reporters in Kasganj.

The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted an SIT and a judicial commission to probe into the incident. However, the godman was not mentioned as accused in the FIR lodged at Sikandrarau police station.

The SIT in its report submitted to the state government on July 9 did not rule out a "big conspiracy" behind the stampede. The report also flagged lapses on the part of the local administration that led to the stampede.

The report held the organisers responsible for the incident, claiming they did not make arrangements to manage the crowd and also fixed the responsibility of administration, according to official sources.

The lawyer of Bhole Baba had on July 6 claimed "some poisonous substance" sprayed by "some unidentified men" triggered the stampede.

A separate judicial commission headed by retired Allahabad High Court judge Brijesh Kumar Shrivastava, and retired IPS officer Hemant Rao as its member, is also probing the Hathras stampede case.