Haryana: CM Saini announces hike in pension of freedom fighters, their dependents, Emergency 'sufferers'

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday (June 25) announced a significant hike in the monthly pension of freedom fighters, their dependents as well as the Emergency "sufferers" and the Matribhasha Satyagrahis. The pension of the freedom fighters and their dependents has been increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000, Saini said. The pension of Emergency "sufferers" and the Matribhasha Satyagrahis has been increased to Rs 20,000.

The new pension rates will come into effect from July 1, he posted on X. The Chief Minister’s announcements come as Haryana is heading to Assembly elections in October.

Previous announcements

Former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had in October last year announced an increase in pension amount for 'Matribhasha Satyagrahis', who took part in the 'Hindi Aandolan' of 1957, and the "Emergency "sufferers" from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.

In 1957, a number of people from Hindi-speaking parts of erstwhile Punjab launched a crusade for the honour, promotion and implementation of their mother tongue. They are known as 'Matribhasha Satyagrahis'.

Nearly seven years ago, the BJP government in Haryana had decided to give a monthly pension to those residents of the state who were "sufferers" and were imprisoned during the days of Emergency between June 1975 to March 1977.

