Uttarakhand: Protests erupt in Haridwar against MP Trivendra Rawat over Dalit remarks, mining policies Youths erupted in anger against MP Trivendra Singh Rawat in Haridwar, alleging him of snatching people's jobs. Protesters accused Rawat of not having implemented any important development work during his tenure as CM.

Massive protests were organised in Haridwar's Singhdwar against Uttarakhand MP Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday, in which the local youth and the villagers raised slogans against him. Expressing deep displeasure over Rawat's frequent controversial statements and "discrimination" against Dalits, the protestors made various accusations against him. The youth who took part in this demonstration said that Trivendra Rawat "promoted illegal mining" during his four-year tenure and "ended the employment opportunities" of the villagers.

The protesting youth said that Trivendra Singh Rawat promoted illegal mining during his tenure, when he should have known that mining is harmful to the environment and society. Protesting youths asked, "Does Trivendra Rawat consider snatching Haridwar's villagers jobs as his success?" The protestors alleged that MP Rawat wanted to "rob lakhs of people of their livelihood" to boost his "political prestige".

MP Tirvendra Rawat is accused of not having implemented "any important development work" in his four-year tenure. A few days ago, "missing parliamentarian" boards were put up against him in Roorkee too, with a reward of Rs 5000 announced if someone finds him. The current protests and allegations highlight growing discontent against Rawat. The protesters said that if MP Trivendra Rawat tries to snatch their jobs, they will not sit quiet.

Youths accused Rawat of implementing any important development work in his tenure.

The protesters have accused Rawat of "insulting Dalits and the poor". The youth took a dig at him and said that in a survey conducted by a private news channel, he was named as the "most unsuccessful Chief Minister" of Uttarakhand.

The youth said that the survey was a "clear proof of the failures" of his tenure. The protests at Singhdwar in Haridwar against Rawat made it clear that public anger against the former CM has intensified.