Gurugram meat shops asked to remain shut on Tuesdays

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has issued an order wherein it asked meat shops in the city to remain closed on Tuesdays. The decision was taken during its House meeting on Thursday. The proposal to close meat shops on every Tuesday was approved after a few councillors raised the issue.

As per the provisions of the Haryana Municipal Corporation bylaws, 2008, a municipal corporation has the power to order the closure of meat shops on a single day of a week.

Vinay Pratap Singh, commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, however, said that food is completely a personal choice and one shouldn’t raise such issues.

The MCG also discussed resuming the issuance of licences to meat shop owners and doubling the license fee from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

Councillors Ashwani Sharma (Ward 23) and Dharambir Singh (Ward 21) said that licensing fee should be Rs 50,000 and favoured the closure of shops on Tuesdays. Mayor Madhu Azad also lent her support to the motion to close meat shops once in a week and it was approved.

According to the corporation officials, there are 129 licensed meat shops in Gurugram. According to an estimate, there are more than 150 shops that are operating without obtaining license.

