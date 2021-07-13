Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh admitted to AIIMS in Delhi

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi for endoscopy on Tuesday.

Earlier in May, he was admitted to the government hospital on Rohtak after he complained of dizziness and blood pressure fluctuation. He was discharged after an overnight stay at the hospital. In June, Ram Rahim had tested positive for COVID-19. The controversial godman was then admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram from Sunaria jail in Rohtak district.

The Dera chief (53), who was sentenced to 20-year in imprisonment by a special CBI court in August 2017 on charges of raping two women, was granted parole on May 21 to look after his ailing mother. He had sought 'emergency parole' to attend to his mother. In January 2019, a court sentenced Singh and three others to life imprisonment for the murder of a journalist over 16 years ago.

In October last year, he was granted a day's parole after he was denied bail several times by the courts.

Latest India News