Uttarakhand Flash Flood: People try to cross river via damaged bridge amid gushing waves | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB/ANI A video has surfaced that shows people trying to cross Dehradun district's Amlawa River amid gushing waves.

Uttarakhand has been experiencing heavy torrential rainfall. On Monday, the state witnessed a landslide that blocked movement on Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway 07 near Chamoli. Amid heavy rains lashing the state of Uttarakhand, a video has surfaced that shows people trying to cross Dehradun district's Amlawa River amid gushing waves.

The visual shows, four-five people are trying to cross the river through a bridge, damaged due to heavy rainfall, which is half-immersed in water. Gushing water lashes the damaged bridge as people try to stay still.

Apart from the flash floods, the state has also been experiencing an influx of tourists. In a separate incident, three people, including an eight-year-old boy, were killed at a village in Uttarakhand after their house collapsed in a landslide caused due to heavy rains.

The Uttarakhand government recently declared that for any more damage in the state, the District Magistrate will be held responsible. "They (District Magistrate) have been authorized to take decisions regarding the crowds on weekends. DM will also ensure strict action against those who violate the rules", the state government said.

Meanwhile, as part of the state government's efforts to reduce crowding at tourists places like Mussorie and Nainital, about 8,000 tourist vehicles were sent back over the weekend. Check-posts have also been set up at the state border. Tourists have been informed that they must have negative RT-PCR tests, prior hotel bookings and registration on the online portal, Uttarakhand Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Nilesh Anand Bharane told ANI.

The state government also extended the lockdown till July 20.

Latest India News