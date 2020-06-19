Rajya Sabha Election Results Gujarat: BJP bags 3 out of 4 seats

Image Source : INDIA TV Rajya Sabha Election Results Gujarat:

Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections 2020 results: BJP managed to pull-off a spectacular performance in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state as it bagged 3 out of 4 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs in Gujarat.

BJP's Narhari Amin, Abhay Bhardwaj, Ramilaben Bara registered victory while Shaktisingh Gohil was lone Congress candidate to secure victory.

The candidates:

BJP had fielded Abhay Bhardwaj and Ramilaben Bara. Bhardwaj is a lawyer while Bara is a tribal face and an ex-MLA.

Congress had fielded its spokesperson Shakti Singh Gohil and former union minister Bharat Solanki. Congress was pushing Gohil as a candidate of first-preference.

BJP made things interesting as it fielded ex-Congressman Narhari Amin who has been Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

Counting of votes was briefly stopped in the evening as Congress approached Election Commission demanding that votes of two MLAs be declared void. The Congress took exception to the votes cast by Bhupendra Singh Chudasama and Kesri Singh.

Matter of validity of Chudasama's status as an MLA is still being deliberated on in Supreme Court of India. While Kesri Singh furnished a certificate of being unwell in spite of being in good health.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan Rajya Sabha Election Results: Congress' KC Venugopal, Neeraj Dangi win

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage