Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat: Full list of red, orange, green zones post May 3

Gujarat is India's second-worst impacted state by the coronavirus pandemic. As of Friday morning, Gujarat has 4,395 coronavirus cases including 214 deaths. As the country approaching the end of the extended lockdown period on May 3, the health ministry has issued a fresh list of red, orange and green zones which will be applicable post May 3.

Major Gujarat cities including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Gandhinagar have been red zoned because of the cluster of COVID-19 cases found in these cities. Total red zones in Gujarat are 9.

Rajkot and Jamnagar are among the 19 yellow zones in the state while 5 other districts have been placed under the green zone tag.

Gujarat Red Zones

Ahmadabad Surat Vadodara Anand Banas Kantha Panch Mahals Bhavnagar Gandhinagar ArvaIi

Gujarat Orange Zones

Rajkot Bharuch Botad Narmada Chhotaudepur Mahisagar Mahesana Patan Kheda Valsad Dohad Kachchh Navsari Gir Somnath Dang SabarKantha Tapi Jamnagar Surendranagar

Gujarat Green Zone

Morbi Amreli Porbandar Junagadh Devbhumi Dwarka

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage