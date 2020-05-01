Friday, May 01, 2020
     
Gujarat: Full list of red, orange, green zones post May 3

Gujarat is India's second-worst impacted state by the coronavirus pandemic. As of Friday morning, Gujarat has 4,395 coronavirus cases including 214 deaths. As the country approaching the end of the extended lockdown period on May 3, the health ministry has issued a fresh list of red, orange and green zones which will be applicable post May 3. 

Ahmedabad Published on: May 01, 2020 12:56 IST
Gujarat is India's second-worst impacted state by the coronavirus pandemic. As of Friday morning, Gujarat has 4,395 coronavirus cases including 214 deaths. As the country approaching the end of the extended lockdown period on May 3, the health ministry has issued a fresh list of red, orange and green zones which will be applicable post May 3. 

Major Gujarat cities including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Gandhinagar have been red zoned because of the cluster of COVID-19 cases found in these cities. Total red zones in Gujarat are 9. 

Rajkot and Jamnagar are among the 19 yellow zones in the state while 5 other districts have been placed under the green zone tag. 

Gujarat Red Zones

  1. Ahmadabad

  2. Surat

  3. Vadodara

  4. Anand 

  5. Banas Kantha

  6. Panch Mahals

  7. Bhavnagar

  8. Gandhinagar

  9. ArvaIi 

Gujarat Orange Zones

  1. Rajkot
  2. Bharuch
  3. Botad
  4. Narmada
  5. Chhotaudepur
  6. Mahisagar
  7. Mahesana
  8. Patan
  9. Kheda
  10. Valsad
  11. Dohad
  12. Kachchh
  13. Navsari
  14. Gir Somnath
  15. Dang
  16. SabarKantha
  17. Tapi
  18. Jamnagar
  19. Surendranagar

Gujarat Green Zone

  1. Morbi
  2. Amreli
  3. Porbandar
  4. Junagadh
  5. Devbhumi Dwarka

