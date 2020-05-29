Lockdown may be extended for 15 days post May 31: Hints Goa CM Pramod Sawant after meeting Amit Shah

Image Source : PTI Goa may extend lockdown by 15 days post May 31: Hints CM Sawant after meeting Amit Shah

Four days before lockdown 4.0 ends, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the nation-wide lockdown may be extended for another 15 days, but with few relaxations. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a meeting with all the Chief Ministers to discuss and strategize about fighting the pandemic and extending the lockdown.

Restaurants should be allowed to open with social distancing and at 50 per cent capacity. Many, even want the gymnasiums to open, the Goa CM said.

Addressing the media, Sawant said, "I spoke to HM Shah on phone and I feel lockdown may be extended for 15 more days. However, we demand that there should be some relaxations - restaurants should be allowed with social distancing at 50 per cent capacity. Many people also want gyms to resume."

Sawant also added that he is in favour of an extension of the lockdown, as he feels it is needed to flatten the rising curve. Other officials present in the meeting, too, expressed possibilities of extension of the lockdown.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India have crossed 1.65 lakh mark as positive patients toll surge to 1,65,799 including 4,706 deaths and 71,106 recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Friday. This is the last week of the two-week extended lockdown period which will end on May 31, however, the lockdown is further expected to be extended but may come with more relaxations.

