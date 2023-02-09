Thursday, February 09, 2023
     
PM Modi to inaugurate 'UP Global Investors Summit 2023' in Lucknow tomorrow

UP Global Investors Summit 2023: Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is scheduled from 10-12 February 2023. It is the flagship investment summit of the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Lucknow Updated on: February 09, 2023 12:24 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE). PM Modi to inaugurate UP Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow on February 10.

UP Global Investors Summit 2023: Prime Minister will visit Lucknow on Friday (February 10) in order to inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023, read a statement by Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023.

He will also inaugurate Global Trade Show and launch Invest UP 2.0. Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is scheduled from 10-12 February 2023.

It is the flagship investment summit of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. 

What is the purpose/aim of Summit

It will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks and leaders from across the world to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

Investor UP 2.0 is a comprehensive, investor-centric and service-oriented investment ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh that endeavours to deliver relevant, well-defined, standardised services to investors.

(With agencies inputs) 

