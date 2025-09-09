Four-storey building collapses in Delhi’s Subzi Mandi A four-storey building collapsed in North Delhi on Tuesday morning. No injuries or casualties were reported.

New Delhi:

A four-storey building collapsed in the Subzi Mandi area of North Delhi early Tuesday morning. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported as the building had been declared unsafe and vacated in advance. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a distress call at 3:05 AM and immediately dispatched five fire tenders to the scene. The building, located in the congested Punjabi Basti area, fell with a loud crash, waking nearby residents.

An official from DFS confirmed the structure was completely vacant, which prevented any fatalities. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had previously marked the building as “dangerous,” prompting its evacuation.

14 people rescued from adjacent building

While the collapsed building was empty, 14 people were found trapped in a nearby structure. Firefighters successfully rescued all individuals, and no injuries were reported in the adjacent building either.

Delhi weather: Cloudy sky, light rain predicted

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloudy skies with light rain for Delhi on Tuesday, though no rain was recorded on Monday. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35°C, while the minimum may dip to 26°C. The IMD has not issued any rain alert for Delhi, but advises caution due to potential thunderstorms and humidity-related discomfort.

AQI remains satisfactory in the capital

On a positive note, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) on Monday was recorded in the ‘satisfactory’ category at 82, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This is attributed to moderate winds and intermittent rains that have helped improve air quality over recent days. While Delhi remains under low weather risk, several other states are *bracing for significant rainfall:

Gujarat: Heavy showers likely:

The IMD has issued warnings of very heavy rainfall for multiple districts in Gujarat. Showers are expected to intensify due to a system forming over the Arabian Sea.

Andhra Pradesh: Thunderstorms with lightning

From September 8 to 12, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam may experience heavy rainfall at isolated places. Strong winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph are likely over NCAP, SCAP (South Coastal Andhra Pradesh), and Rayalaseema.

Kerala: Yellow alert in six districts

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, and Malappuram on Tuesday. The alert will continue on Wednesday for Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, and Malappuram. Gusty winds and thunderstorms are expected across the state.