Ex-UP Assembly speaker Mata Prasad Pandey gets eviction notice

After Azam Khan, former Uttar Pradesh Assembly speaker Mata Prasad Pandey is the next Samajwadi Party (SP) leader in trouble.

The Zila Panchayat in Siddhartha Nagar district has sent Pandey a notice asking him to vacate his bungalow within seven days.

The house, according to sources, was allotted to Pandey in 1978 during the Janata Party regime. The rent for the house was fixed at Rs 50 per month and was given to him on a lease of 99 years.

Talking to reporters, Pandey alleged that the BJP was practicing the politics of vendetta and UP minister Satish Dwiwedi, who had defeated him in the 2017 Assembly polls, was responsible for the notice sent to him.

"The Samajwadi Party workers in the district and across UP are being victimised by the BJP government," he said and added that he would seek legal recourse in the matter.

