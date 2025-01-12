Fog disrupts train services in north India: 25 trains to Delhi running late | Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Several trains are running late due to severe fog conditions in North India.

North India is currently grappling with intense cold waves, and the foggy conditions have disrupted train services, causing major delays in several routes, including Delhi and the NCR region. Today, light rain in Delhi has added to the chill, intensifying the discomfort for residents and travelers alike.

According to Indian Railways, 25 trains arriving in Delhi are delayed due to the thick fog, leading to significant inconvenience for passengers. The Malwa Express (Train no. 12919) is running over 6 hours late, while the Pooja Superfast Express (Train no. 12414) is delayed by 8 hours.

Other trains also facing substantial delays include the Purushottam Express (Train no. 12801), running 3 hours late, and the Farakka Express (Train no. 15743), delayed by 2.5 hours. The Humsafar Express (Train no. 22437) has arrived in Delhi more than 2.5 hours late, and the Sampoorna Kranti Express (Train no. 12393) is delayed by 2.5 hours as well.

The Shiv Ganga Express (Train no. 12559) is running 2 hours late, and the Prayagraj Express (Train no. 12417) has reached Prayagraj with a half-hour delay. In addition, the Padmavat Express (Train no. 14207) is 3 hours late, and the Kashi Vishwanath Express (Train no. 15127) has arrived in Delhi with a 2.5-hour delay.

Passengers have been advised to stay updated on train schedules through official sources, as more delays may be expected in the coming days due to the ongoing fog and cold wave conditions. The railway authorities are working to mitigate the effects of the weather on travel, but the disruption continues to pose challenges for commuters.

The severe weather and train delays highlight the harsh winter conditions gripping North India, and it’s expected that the disruptions could persist until the fog clears in the coming days.