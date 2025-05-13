Flight operations at Srinagar Airport resume after brief suspension due to India-Pakistan tensions The decision to resume flight operations in Srinagar and other airports came after the Airports Authority of India's announcement on Monday regarding the resumption of civilian flights at these airports. Flight services in northern and northwestern India were suspended due to Indo-Pak tensions.

New Delhi:

Commercial flight operations at the Srinagar Airport resumed on Tuesday after a brief suspension due to the recent India-Pakistan tensions. Flight services in northern and northwestern India were suspended due to the heightened tensions between the two neighbours. However, following the understanding between India and Pakistan, India's aviation regulator announced the return to normalcy at these airports.

The first flight, Air India (AI 827), landed at Srinagar at around 1 PM after deporting from Delhi at 11:47 AM, the officials confirmed. While the Srinagar airport was reopened, several flights to and from the Kashmir Valley were delayed, while some airlines have already announced cancellations for the day. The airports were temporarily closed since May 9 due to the escalating India-Pakistan situation.

Decline in flight operations and footfall

Data from airport authorities show a significant drop in both flight operations and passenger traffic from April 23 to May 8. From April 1 to April 22, Srinagar Airport handled 1,920 flights and over 366,000 passengers. However, between April 23 and May 8, the numbers fell to just 1,162 flights and 147,090 passengers - representing a 45% decrease in passenger footfall and a 19% decline in flight operations.

"Attention Flyers; reference notice issued for the temporary closure of 32 Airports for civil Aircraft operations till 05:29 hrs of 15 May 2025. It is informed that these Airports are now available for civil Aircraft operations with immediate effect," said the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

IndiGo, Air India cancel flights at several places on May 13

While the Srinagar airport has become active, IndiGo and Air India cancelled flights to and from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot for Tuesday. In a statement posted on X, Air India said, "In view of the latest developments and keeping your safety in mind, flights to and from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot are cancelled for Tuesday, 13th May."