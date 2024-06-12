First Parliament session after Lok Sabha elections to be held from June 24 to July 3, says Kiren Rijiju

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Parliament

First session of Parliament Session: The first Parliament session after Lok Sabha elections will be held from June 24 to July 3, newly inducted Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kirren Rijiju said on Wednesday. According to Rijiju, the first three days of the session will see the newly elected leaders taking oath or making affirmation of their membership of the Lok Sabha and electing the Speaker of the House. The session will conclude on July 3.

"First session of 18th Lok Sabha is being summoned from 24/6/24 to 3/7/24 for oath/affirmation of newly elected members, election of Speaker, President's address and discussion thereon," Rijiju said in a post on X.

He said the 264th Session of Rajya Sabha will also commence on June 27 and conclude on July 3. Prime Minister Modi is expected to introduce his council of ministers to Parliament after the President's address on June 27. The prime minister is expected to respond to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in both the Houses of Parliament.