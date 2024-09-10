'Factually incorrect': SC registry issues clarification over post linking CJI's wife to Bengal medical lobby

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud

The Supreme Court registry on Monday issued a clarification regarding a message being circulated on social media about Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud’s wife. “Factually incorrect," asserted the Supreme Court registry, clarifying that CJI's wife is not related to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's personal physician.

"A malicious tweet had been circulated on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on the Kolkata rape and murder case attempting to link a member of the family of the Chief Justice of India with a medical lobby in Bengal. The X post is ill-intended, factually incorrect and an attempt to malign the judiciary. A complaint has been registered in this regard with the Delhi Police" the Supreme Court registry said in an official statement.

Also, a post on X says that CJI and his family have holidayed in Malaysia and Bangkok with the CM’s nephew. According to our sources, they have never visited Thailand. The CJI visited KL in 2003 for a cancer survivors conference. His wife has not visited at all and he has not been there for 21 years, they added. Since 2016 when he joined the top court, Justice Chandrachud has not had a single private visit abroad and all visits were official, the sources said.