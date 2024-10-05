Face 2 Face Programme: Rajat Sharma expresses desire to invite Donald Trump to his show 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma.

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma expressed his intention to invite former US President Donald Trump to his famous show, 'Aap Ki Adalat,' during the 'Face 2 Face with Rajat Sharma' programme. Speaking at an event organised under EO Gurgaon at Roseate Aerocity, he responded to anchor Richa Anirudh's questions and emphasised that hosting 'Aap Ki Adalat' and reporting are his passions while running a business is a necessity.

Rajat Sharma reflects his life journey

"Doing the show 'Aap Ki Adalat' and reporting are my passions, and running a business is my compulsion... You cannot work freely without economic power, and I have demonstrated that," Sharma said. When asked how he would define his life journey, Sharma reflected, "When I look back, I feel how far I have come and how many people are behind me... But then when I look ahead, I see how many are ahead of me and how much further I have to go."

Rajat Sharma recalls Emergency

Rajat Sharma also recalled the horrifying period of the Emergency, discussing how it marked the beginning of his journalism career. He recounted his arrest during the Emergency and how the experiences he encountered in prison empowered him and transformed his life. He also noted how he observed prominent political leaders during his time in jail, and how their discussions greatly influenced him. Following his release from jail, Sharma said he engaged in student politics and won the joint secretary post in the DUSU election by a significant margin.