Ex-MLA Bambar Thakur, two others injured in Bilaspur firing, PSO critical Former MLA Bambar Thakur and two others were injured in a firing incident in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. Police are investigating the cause of the firing.

Former MLA Bambar Thakur and two others were injured in a firing incident in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur late Thursday night, police said. According to Superintendent of Police Sandeep Dhawan, Thakur’s personal security officer, Sanjay, sustained critical injuries and was referred to AIIMS for further treatment. Thakur is being treated at IGMC Bilaspur.

The third injured person is also undergoing treatment, but details of their condition are yet to be confirmed.

The incident has triggered tension in the area, though the motive behind the firing remains unclear. Police said an investigation is underway, and efforts are on to identify those involved.

More details in the incident are awaited.