ED arrests Lalu Prasad family 'aide' Amit Katyal in real estate fraud case.

Patna:

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested Amit Katyal, a real estate businessman considered close to RJD chief Lalu Prasad's family, in a money laundering case linked to alleged cheating of homebuyers in Gurugram.

Katyal taken into ED custody under PMLA

Officials said Katyal was taken into custody by the Gurugram zonal office of the agency on Monday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A special court in Gurugram sent him to six-day ED custody. The investigation pertains to the allegations of non-delivery of flats in the Krrish Florence Estate built in Gurugram's Sector 70 over 14 acres.

Katyal was arrested by ED in 2023

The project was being developed by Katyal's company, Angle Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. Katyal was arrested by the ED also in 2023 in a separate money laundering case related to the railways' alleged land-for-jobs scam involving Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, and other family members.

The businessman was chargesheeted in August by the federal agency in a third case for allegedly cheating homebuyers for Rs 500 crore through Krrish Realtech, of which he is a promoter.