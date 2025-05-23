ECI issues new guidelines for mobile phone deposit and canvassing norms near polling stations The Election Commission of India has introduced new guidelines for mobile phone deposit and restricted canvassing within 100 meters of polling stations to enhance voter convenience and uphold electoral integrity.

New Delhi:

In a significant move aimed at streamlining poll day operations and enhancing voter convenience, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued two comprehensive instructions focused on facilitating mobile phone deposit facilities for voters and rationalising canvassing norms near polling stations. These steps are part of the commission's ongoing efforts to modernize electoral processes while adhering to legal mandates.

Recognising the widespread use of mobile phones across both urban and rural demographics—and the difficulties faced by various groups including senior citizens, women, and persons with disabilities (PwD) in managing their phones during voting—the ECI has directed that mobile deposit facilities be established just outside polling stations.

Under the new guidelines, voters will be required to deposit their mobile phones in simple pigeonhole boxes or jute bags placed near the entrance of polling stations. Importantly, mobile phones must be switched off within 100 meters of any polling station and are not to be carried inside.

However, returning officers have been empowered to exempt certain polling stations from this rule in light of specific local challenges. The ECI reiterated that Rule 49M of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, which ensures the secrecy of voting, will continue to be strictly enforced.

In a parallel initiative to enhance election day logistics, the commission has also rationalised the permissible norms for canvassing. Electioneering will now be strictly prohibited within a 100-meter radius of polling station entrances. This marks a firm stance against any influence on voters close to the voting venue. Campaign booths offering unofficial voter identity slips may now be set up only beyond the 100-meter boundary, ensuring a less intrusive and more orderly voting environment.

These measures align with the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961. They reflect the commission’s commitment to balancing voter facilitation with strict adherence to electoral law.

The new instructions were issued under the leadership of Chief Election Commissioner Shri Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi. The commission reaffirmed its dedication to conducting free, fair, and transparent elections while continuously upgrading facilities for India’s vast electorate.

As the world’s largest democracy gears up for upcoming elections, these changes underscore the ECI’s evolving strategy to make voting both accessible and secure.