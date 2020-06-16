Earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir again, epicentre near Katra

Image Source : INDIA TV Post strong earthquake in the morning, Jammu and Kashmir experiences aftershocks

Earthquake rocked Jammu and Kashmir twice in a single day on Tuesday. The union territory was rocked by an earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Richter Scale. The tremors were felt at 2:10 pm today. National Center for Seismology said that the epicentre of the earthquake was 85 km east of Katra in Jammu. The epicentre was located 5km deep within the ground.

On Tuesday, a strong earthquake measuring 5.8 struck Jammu and Kashmir. The tremors were felt around 7 am in the morning.The reason behind the quake in Jammu and Kashmir was a stringer one that originated in Tajikistan.The epicentre was 341km ESE (east-southeast) of Dushmabe. The quake measured 6.8 on the Richter scale and tremors emanating from this were felt in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the aftershocks felt in the afternoon, no damage to property or any casualty was reported.

Jammu and Kashmir is situated at high altitude and earthquake-prone region. Quakes have hit the region regularly. In October 2005, an earthquake measuring 7.6 had killed more than 80,000 people on both sides of the LOC.

