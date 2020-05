Image Source : NCS Earthquake hits Gujarat

An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit Gujarat Saturday afternoon. The tremors were felt at 3.36 pm, according to the National Center for Seismology. NCS, the nodal agency of the Government of India that monitors earthquake activity, said the depth was measured to be 20 kilometers. The mild jolts were experienced in Junagarh, Porbandar, and Gir Somnath.

No immediate casualty/damage was reported.

