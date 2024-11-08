CJI DY Chandrachud bids adieu to Supreme Court: Top 5 crucial verdicts delivered by him

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CJI DY Chandrachud’s legacy

On the last day in the Supreme Court, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud leaves behind a legacy of important decisions on privacy, federalism, LGBTQ+ rights, and more. He recorded 613 judgments, including landmark decisions that shaped Indian jurisprudence and influenced public life.

1. Government of Delhi Authority affirmed

Case: Between NCT Government of Delhi and Union of India

Justice Chandrachud led rulings in 2018 and 2023 to affirm the authority of the Delhi government and strengthen the principle of federalism in governance.

2. Marriage Equality Plea

Case: Supriya Chakraborty v. Union of India

In 2023, CJI Chandrachud expressed his support for civil unions for LGBTQ+ couples. But the court ultimately left the question of legal recognition to Parliament.

3. Upholding Abrogation of Article 370

Case: In Re: Article 370 of the Constitution

The 2023 judgment upheld the abrogation of Article 370, and CJI Chandrachud stressed the special status of Jammu and Kashmir within India.

4. Electoral Bonds Scheme struck down

Case: Association for Democratic Reform v. Union of India

Ahead of the 2024 elections, CJI Chandrachud declared the Electoral Bonds Scheme unconstitutional, affirming the voters’ right to information.

5. SC/ST Sub-classification allowed

Case: State of Punjab v. Davinder Singh

In a landmark judgment in 2024, the court allowed states to make sub-divisions under SC/ST to address “backwardness within backwardness,” subject to empirical evidence.

Chief Justice Chandrachud’s judgments have 'strengthened' constitutional principles, 'increased rights and increased accountability' in Indian public institutions.

