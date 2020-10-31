Durgapur barrage lock gate damaged, Bengal villages under fear of floods

Image Source : PTI Durgapur barrage lock gate damaged, panic of flood in Bengal villages

Low-lying areas in West Bengal's West Burdwan district have come under the fear of floods after a portion of lock gate of Durgapur barrage got severely damaged on Friday night. According to state Irrigation Department officials, the lock gate number 31 of Durgapur barrage suffered heavy damages and became nonfunctional; thereby failing to check the flow of water. It resulted in continuous release of huge quantity of gushing water from the barrage.

Engineers of the Irrigation Department have already reached the spot but the situation still remained "out of control", sources said.

Employees who man the lock gates noticed that the metal lock gate was partially damaged and water was flowing out unchecked. Immediately the higher authorities were sounded off last night.

The 692 metre-long Durgapur barrage was built on the Damodar River in 1955. It has 34 gates, including 2 under-sluice gates. It is a 12-metre high barrage. "The repairing job is currently underway," an official said.

Water from the barrage is supplied for drinking purpose, as well as to various big units in the Durgapur-Asansol industrial belt.

(With IANS inputs)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage