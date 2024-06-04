Dumka Election Results 2024: BJP's Sita Soren Vs JMM's Nalini Soren, check who is leading?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dumka Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Sita Soren Vs Nalin Soren.

Dumka Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Dumka is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand. The state has 14 parliamentary seats. The Dumka seat comprises six Assembly segments including Shikaripara, Nala, Jamtara, Dumka, Jama, Sarath. The constituency is reserved for Svheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. The seats is considered a traditional stronghold of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) patriarch Shibu Soren. There are 12.47 lakh voters in this constituency. Dumka Lok Sabha seat consits of 40 per cent tribal, 40 per cent backward castes and 20 per cent Muslim voters. The tribal and minority voters are traditionally considered supported of JMM.

WATCH THE FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Dumka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key parties and candidates:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) are the main parties in the constituency. The JMM fielded Shikaripada legislator Nalin Soren from this seat replacing jailed former Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) went with Sita Soren, former JMM MLA and sister-in-law of Hemant Soren. Days before the Lok Sabha elections, Sita Soren left JMM and joined the saffron party.

Dumka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Date of polls

The Dumka constituency in Jharkhand went to polls in the last phase on June 1 along with Godda and Rajmahal constituencies of the state. Overall, voters in 57 constituencies of 8 states and Union Territories across the country used their franchise in the last phase.

Dumka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Date of results

The result for the Dumka seat will be declared on June 4 along with the other 542 parliamentary constituencies of the country.

Dumka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voter turnout

According to the Election Commission, a voter turnout of 73.87 per cent was recorded in the Dumka constituency.

Assembly constituency-wise voter turnout

Dumka: 70.36%

Shikaripara: 74.21%

Nala: 78.59%

Jamtara: 73.78%

Jama: 72.28%

Sarath: 74.08%

What happened in 2014 and 2019 elections?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Shibu Soren from JMM won the seat and was polled 335,815 votes with a vote share of 37.19%. BJP candidate Sunil Soren got 296,785 votes (32.86 %) and was the runner-up.Shibu Soren defeated Sunil Soren by a margin of 39,030 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Sunil Soren from BJP won the seat with a margin of 47,590 votes. Sunil Soren was polled 484,923 votes with a vote share of 47.00 % and defeated Shibu Soren from JMM who got 437,333 votes (42.63 %).