Drunken brawl caught on camera in Greater Noida society, 3 held | VIDEO A group of drunk men were caught raining blows on each other in a stuck life of a residential society in Greater Noida's Surajpur area.

Greater Noida:

A violent scuffle broke out inside the lift of the Migsun Wynne Society located under the Surajpur police station area in Greater Noida. More than half a dozen individuals from two opposing groups clashed, exchanging punches and kicks in the brawl on Tuesday night. The altercation reportedly erupted following a dispute that arose after alcohol consumption.

A video of the fight has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention. In response, the Surajpur Police have taken three persons involved in the brawl into custody while further investigation is underway.

An FIR has been registered, and efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused. Legal proceedings are ongoing, police said. The viral video is said to be from the Eeta 2 sector of Greater Noida, where the Migsun Wynne Society is located.

What caused the fight

The altercation broke out between two groups of residents after an alleged argument following alcohol consumption. The person filming the video can be heard saying those fighting were occupants of the apartments -- 2204, 2206 and 2207.

The video shows individuals shoving and punching one another as security guards try to intervene and defuse the situation.