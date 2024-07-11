DRDO sanctions seven new projects to private sector with aim to nurture MSMEs, start-ups | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

New Delhi: To promote self-reliance (Aatmanirbharta), the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has awarded seven new projects to industries under the Technology Development Fund scheme. These projects are aimed at meeting the diverse requirements of the armed forces and the aerospace and defence sectors.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the approval of these projects underscores DRDO's ongoing efforts to support industries, particularly MSMEs and start-ups, in the defence and aerospace sectors. Developing these technologies locally will enhance the military-industrial ecosystem's strength.

Details of the sanctioned projects

Indigenous Scenario and Sensor Simulation Toolkit

The project involves development of an indigenous toolkit for simulator training of pilots in realistic scenarios. This will help in full mission planning and large-force engagement. The project has been awarded to start-up, Oxygen 2 Innovation Pvt Ltd, Noida.

Underwater Launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

The project relates to versatile marine battlefield accessories that can be deployed in multiple combat roles. The objective is Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) and Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA). The project has been awarded to Sagar Defence Engineering Pvt Ltd Pune.

Long-range Remotely Operated Vehicles for Detection & Neutralisation

The vehicles are dual-use systems that will enable the detection, classification, localisation, and neutralisation of underwater objects while keeping the key assets away from the suspected operational area. The project has been awarded to a start-up, IROV Technologies Pvt Limited, Kochi.

Development of Ice Detection Sensor for Aircraft

The project aims to develop detecting icing conditions inflight, caused by supercooled water droplets that freeze after their impact against the aircraft's external surfaces and is utilised by the aircraft for turning on the aircraft Anti-icing mechanism. It has been awarded to Craftlogic Labs Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru.

Development of Radar Signal Processor with Active Antenna Array Simulator

The project will enable the deployment of multiple target system for test and evaluation of multiple short-range aerial weapon systems. It serves as the basic building block for larger radar systems. The project has been sanctioned to Data Pattern (India) Limited, Chennai.

Development of Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System-based Timing Acquisition & Dissemination System

The project has been sanctioned to Accord Software & Systems Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru. It aims to enable the indigenisation of timing acquisition and dissemination system, use of Indian Constellation for acquiring time & development of customised and flexible timing system as per range requirements.

Development of Graphene-based Smart & E-textiles for Multifunctional Wearable Applications

The start-up, Alohatech Private Limited, Coimbatore has been sanctioned for this project. It will develop conductive yarn and fabric-making processes using graphene nanomaterials and conductive inks. The outcome will be advanced nanocomposite materials-based E-textiles utilising the inherent advantages for practical clothing applications.

Also Read: NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case: Supreme Court adjourns hearing till July 18

Also Read: Dream Budget to Black Budget: Look at some of iconic budgets of India