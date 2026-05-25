'Don't take it so sentimentally,' says CJI Surya Kant amid row over 'cockroach' remark

New Delhi:

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday asked lawyers not to react “so sentimentally” as the Supreme Court refused an urgent hearing on petitions linked to the “cockroach” controversy that erupted after his recent courtroom remarks. The matter came up before a bench led by the CJI along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V M Pancholi. The court observed that there was no immediate urgency in the matter and said the petitions would be considered in due course.

Two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) were mentioned before the court. One petition sought directions against the alleged commercial use and circulation of courtroom exchanges on social media and other platforms. Another sought an investigation into activities linked to the satirical online movement.

During the hearing, a lawyer argued that despite clarifications issued by the Chief Justice earlier, a “distorted and malicious narrative” was still being spread online to damage the image of the judiciary. Responding to the submissions, the CJI said, “Don’t take it so sentimentally,” while declining the request for urgent listing.

What is the controversy?

The controversy began after remarks made by the Chief Justice during a May 15 hearing related to senior advocate designation and allegations involving fake law degrees. During the exchange, the CJI criticised what he described as attacks on institutions and referred to “parasites of society”. He had also remarked that some unemployed youth become “like cockroaches” and attack institutions through media, social media activism and RTI campaigns.

The comments quickly triggered backlash online, with several users accusing the judiciary of insulting unemployed youth. Soon after, a satirical social media campaign began trending online.

CJI clarifies remarks were ‘misquoted’

After the controversy escalated, the Chief Justice clarified that his remarks were being taken out of context and insisted they were not directed at India’s youth in general. He said the criticism was aimed at people entering professions using “fake and bogus degrees” and those who misuse institutions while attacking the system.

“It is totally baseless to suggest that I criticised the youth of our nation,” the CJI had clarified earlier, adding that India’s youth continue to inspire him. The satirical “Cockroach Janta Party” movement was reportedly started by Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old from Maharashtra who later said he was based in the United States.

The campaign gained rapid traction on social media platforms, particularly on X. However, the original “Cockroach Janta Party” account was later withheld in India. Reports suggested the move followed directions from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology after inputs from intelligence agencies citing national security concerns.

Soon after the restriction, a new account titled “Cockroach is Back” appeared online, with supporters urging users to join the new platform.