Doctors remove 77 needles from teen's skull in Odisha

In a shocking case of sorcery-related abuse, surgeons at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Odisha's Burla have removed a total of 77 needles from the skull of a young woman. The patient, 19-year-old Reshma Behera from Ichgaon, was initially admitted with severe headaches, leading to the discovery of the needles.

Director Bhabagrahi Rath reported that 70 needles were removed during the first surgery, and an additional seven were retrieved in a follow-up procedure on Saturday. Fortunately, while the needles caused soft tissue injuries, they did not result in any bone damage.

Further, the doctor also informed that Reshma remains under observation for potential other health issues. She emphasized that a thorough diagnosis would be carried out before attributing Reshma's problems to psychological causes.

"Reshma is expected to stay under post-operative care for about a week," the doctor added.

About the incident

The ordeal began when Reshma, who had been frequently ill since her mother's death four years ago, sought help from a sorcerer in 2021. The family only recently discovered the needles when Reshma began experiencing pain. Initial treatment at Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital revealed multiple needles in her head, prompting her to transfer to VIMSAR for more extensive surgery.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that the Odisha police have also initiated an inquiry in connection to the case and a quack has been arrested. They informed that an investigation is being conducted to find out if there were other victims subjected to needle piercing by the accused.