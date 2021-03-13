Image Source : PTI/FILE Deboard passengers not wearing mask 'properly' despite repeated warnings: DGCA tells airlines

Aviation regulator DGCA on Saturday asked airlines to deboard passengers who do not wear their masks "properly" despite repeated warnings, in a big to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols by air travelers. The watchdog has directed airlines to treat a passenger as "unruly" in case the person violates the protocols. The directives come amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in certain parts of the country even as domestic air traffic is improving.

In a circular released on Saturday, the aviation regulator has also directed the airport operators to ensure that the passengers wear their mask and maintain social distancing norms at all times during the air travel.

The DGCA said it has been noticed that some travellers undertaking air journey do not adhere to "COVID-19 protocols", which essentially involve wearing of masks properly -- not below the nose, right from entering the departing airport to exiting from the arriving airport.

Observing that some passengers after entering the airport do not wear their mask properly and maintain social distance while being in the airport, the regulator said that some passengers have been noticed not wearing their masks properly while on board the aircraft.

"On board the aircraft, in case any passenger does not adhere to wearing a mask properly even after repeated warnings, he/she should be de-boarded, if need be, before departure," the circular said.

"In the case of any passenger on board an aircraft refusing to wear a mask or violates the 'COVID-19 Protocol for passengers' even after repeated warnings, during the course of the flight, such passengers may be treated as 'Unruly' passengers,” as per the DGCA.

The procedure in respect of handling such unruly passengers will be followed by the airline concerned as per the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR), it added.

The circular said that the passengers will wear masks and maintain social distancing norms at all times during air travel, adding the mask shall not be moved below the nose except under exceptional circumstances.

Directing the CISF/ police personnel deployed at the entrance of the airport to ensure that no one is allowed to enter the airport without wearing a mask, it said that chief airport security officer and other supervising officers must ensure this personally.

In case any passenger found violating COVID-19 protocols at the airport, they should be handed over to security agencies after proper warnings, directive said.

"If required, they may be dealt as per law," the circular added. (With PTI inputs)

