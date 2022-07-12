Deogarh airport: PM inaugurates Jharkhand's new airport, Baidyanath Dham to have flights to Delhi, Kolkata now

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Deogarh airport

Deogarh airport: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 657-acre Deoghar airport, constructed at a cost of Rs 401 crore. He also flagged off the Deoghar-Kolkata IndiGo flight from the new airport. With the inauguration of the second airport in Jharkhand, flights will now reportedly link Ranchi, Patna, and Delhi. After Ranchi and Deoghar, airports will also be set up in Bokaro, Jamshedpur and Dumka.

The Deoghar airport has a 2,500-metre-long runway, which can handle the landing and takeoff of Airbus A320 planes. PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of Deoghar airport on May 25, 2018.

