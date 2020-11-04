Delhi reported more than 600 cases of dengue, other vector-borne diseases till October this year

Image Source : PTI 612 dengue cases till Oct 31 in Delhi: SDMC

Delhi has recorded more than 600 cases of dengue till date this year, according to official data. Out of the total, 346 cases have been reported in October, it said. The number of cases of dengue this year has been lower compared to the situation in previous years. According to data shared by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), the nodal agency that tabulates data on vector-borne diseases for the city, 612 cases of dengue has been recorded in Delhi till October 31.

The number of cases of malaria and chikungunya in the same period, stands at 210 and 86 respectively, it said.



The number of dengue cases recorded in August, September and October stood at 47; 188 and 346 respectively, as per the data.

In 2019, the number of dengue cases reported till October 31 was 1,069, while the total number of the vector-borne disease reported throughout that year was 2,036, with two deaths recorded, officially, as per the data shared by the SDMC.

All three diseases, malaria, dengue and chikungunya are accompanied with high fever, a common symptom for COVID-19.

And therefore, doctors say, people suffering from this disease might suspect they have contracted COVID-19.

(With inputs from PTI)

