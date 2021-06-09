Image Source : DELHI POLICE 23-year-old rapper, who went missing after posting suicide note, traced by Delhi Police in MP

A 23-year-old rapper, who had gone missing after posting a suicide note on social media, was traced by a team of Delhi Police on Wednesday. Aditya Tiwari was traced in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. He will now be brought back to the national capital and questioned for his step.

"23-year-old rapper Aditya Tiwari, who went missing from Delhi last week, has been traced to Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, by police team," the Delhi Police said in a statement today.

The Delhi-based hip-hop rapper Aditya Tiwari aka MC Kode has been missing since June 1 after he was brutally trolled on social media and called out allegedly for a video. In a 2016 video, he was seen making controversial remarks about the Mahabharata.

Earlier, his mother Deepa Dhingra had filed a kidnap case after he went missing a week ago. In her report, Dhingra said her son had been missing since Wednesday.

She also mentioned in the report filed on Friday that he had posted a suicide note on Instagram and his phone was later found switched off.

"Currently standing at an isolated bridge overlooking the Yamuna river where I could see the waves answering my distress call while giving me much needed perspective. I do not blame anyone for anything but myself. A relief from my own existence is gonna serve as a punishment that the entire country wanted," MC Kode's instagram post read.

