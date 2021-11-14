Delhi woman cop overpowers snatcher in Dwarka. Know how cops laid trap

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Police woman sub-inspector Saroj Singh catches wanted snatcher

In an attempt to catch a vicious snatcher, the Delhi Police on Sunday laid a trap under operation 'Hum Bhi Hain', after which a woman cop bravely overpowered the accused, and fired a bullet in his leg. Sub-inspector Saroj Singh was asked to take a walk around the miscreant wearing a thick gold chain.

According to DCP Shankar Chaudhary of Dwarka, for the last few days, a man riding a black pulsar was constantly sparring with women in Dwarka and surrounding districts. Take note of this, a female sub-inspector got involved in the operation to catch this snatcher.

The police recived information on November 13, that the miscreant was about to come to Dwarka Sector 13, after which the female sub-inspector Saroj Singh walked there wearing a thick gold chain. The rest of the police team was hiding around.

As predicted, the snatcher Armaan, arrived to snatch her chain, and the female sub-inspector tried to catch him, along with the the police team hidden around also came.

Seeing himself surrounded by the police, Armaan started firing. In response, Saroj Singh took out his pistol, shot a bullet in Armaan's leg and overpowered him.

22-year-old Armaan, a resident of Jahangirpuri, has 25 cases of snatching registered against him in Delhi and Gurugram. With his arrest, 36 cases of snatching have been solved in the Dwarka district.

Latest India News