Police file FIR against Shahrukh Pathan after complaint from Constable Dahiya

Police have filed an FIR against Shahrukh Pathan, the man who pulled a gun at police constable Deepak Dahiya in Delhi's Jaffrabad during the recent wave of violence. The FIR was filed post complaint by Constable Dahiya who had bravely faced Pathan who even fired rounds in the air. Shahrukh Pathan was arrested on March 3. He was absconding for many days before the police caught hold of him.

Here is the copy of FIR filed against Shahrukh Pathan

After his arrest, Shahrukh Pathan was interrogated by the police. His Call Record Data (CDR) is being obtained to know whom was he in touch of. Shahrukh Pathan has claimed that he procured the pistol from Munger (Bihar) two years ago. However, police suspect that he is lying. They suspect that he obtained the pistol just days before the incident on February 24.

Shahrukh Pathan does not have a criminal background but his family has criminal antecedents. He told the police during interrogation that he wanted to be a police officer.

On February 24, after he pulled gun on Constable Deepak Dahiya, Shahrukh Pathan went to a club in Huaz Khas. However, he claims that he does not drink alcohol but only consumes Red Bull.

Shahrukh Pathan had plans to meet his girlfriend on February 24. Had he not pulled a gun at the constable, he would have spent the evening with her.

