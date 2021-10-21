Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Delhi Police saves a man's life who live streamed his suicide attempt on Facebook

The Delhi Police on Thursday saved the life of a man attempting suicide after he live streams the act on Facebook. On receiving the information from Facebook, CyPAD did the technical enquiry. After his location was traced around the West district, a team of PS Rajouri Garden reached his home. The man aged 43 years was found in a semi-conscious condition.

Facebook had sent an urgent message to the Delhi Police informing that a person was posting about a suicide attempt on the social media platform.

On enquiry, the man said that he had consumed 40 to 50 bottles of syrup used in thyroid treatment. It was learnt that his wife has deserted him and had left his home around 3 years ago and was living in Bhopal. He had also lost his job last year and his father was also retired.

He was facing many health problems that caused him depression. In the morning, he talked to his wife as he wanted to visit her but she refused. He then demonstrated a Live suicide attempt on Facebook. The CyPAD and West District (PS Rajouri Garden) acted swiftly and saved him. He was immediately shifted and admitted to DDU Hospital for treatment. He is currently undergoing treatment.

