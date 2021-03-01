Image Source : ABHAY PARASHAR/ INDIA TV Delhi Police public library initiative earns accolades

The Delhi Police on Monday achieved another milestone in their community policing mission. The police-public library has been awarded an appreciation certificate in the 'innovation education' category by the Asia Pacific Chamber of Commerce, Goa.

The police-public library was opened on February 22, 2012, in order to bridge the gap between the general public and police, and also to encourage the habit of reading among general public particularly underprivileged students.

The library provides free education facilities to students of weaker sections. The youths, belonging to lower strata of the society, enrolled themselves in the police-public library for a free entrance exam preparation course for teacher's training colleges.

Image Source : ABHAY PARASHAR/ INDIA TV Delhi Police public library initiative earns accolades

Facilities provided by Police Public Library:

1. Conducive environment for reading

2. Career counselling to youth,

2. Basic training to general population about FIR, police system etc.

3. Employability Trainings

4. Information Centre

5. Woman Safety Programmes

6. Police Public Interactions

7. Lectures by Police Personnel (Life stories)

8. Sports and youth development programmes

9. Legal awareness programmes

10. Cultural Programmes

11. Free Entrance Coaching such as UPSC, SSC, B. Tech, Diploma Engineering, BA courses, B.Ed., ETE, LLB, BBS, B.Com, BSW, MSW and Travel & Tourism for getting admissions and jobs as well.

Aims and objectives of the police-publice library

To help in building a positive interface between Police and the Public.

To engage youth in Road Safety and Traffic Management.

To encourage the general population to approach the Police, and Police Station to get to know more and better, without fear or hesitation.

To engage the public in constructive & creative activities.

To provide a space to study in a competitive environment.

To provide career counselling to youth.

To prepare youth to compete in entrance exams for higher education.

To provide them with adequate awareness on health, hygiene and other issues.

To imbibe moral values through various lectures.

To develop their understanding on career-based decisions.

To develop women leaders in the coming years.

To make efforts for the overall development of society.

Latest India News