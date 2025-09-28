Delhi Police arrests Chaitanyanand Saraswati from Agra over sexual harassment allegation case of 17 students Chaitanyanand Saraswati arrest: According to the prosecution, Saraswati, along with associates, fraudulently established a parallel trust, Shri Sharda Institute of Management Research Foundation Trust, by fabricating documentation, including AICTE approvals.

New Delhi:

Delhi Police have arrested spiritual leader Chaitanyanand Saraswati from a hotel in Agra following serious allegations of molestation leveled against him by students of his institute. Immediately after his arrest, a Delhi Police team reached national capital early morning from Agra for completing further legal proceedings. Saraswati was arrested from Hotel First Tajganj in Uttar Pradesh's Agra.

​Court appearance and possible remand

Saraswati is scheduled to be produced before a Delhi court on Sunday (September 28), where the police are expected to seek his custody remand to facilitate further investigation into the case.

The Vasant Kunj alleged molestation case has shaken Delhi, with Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, also known as Parthasarathy, accused of sexually harassing female students at Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management. The institute, affiliated with Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri, offers a Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) course under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) scholarship.

Court rejected Chaitanyanand Saraswati's anticipatory bail plea

Delhi court earlier dismissed his plea for anticipatory bail in a case involving alleged large-scale financial irregularities. The case revolves around misappropriation of funds belonging to the prestigious Sringeri Sharada Peetham and its educational wing, the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management Research (SIIMR).

The Patiala House Court rejected Chaitanyanand Saraswati's plea for pre-arrest bail after Additional Sessions Judge Dr Hardeep Kaur reviewed submissions from the defense, the prosecution, and the complainant- the Shankaracharya Peetham.

The judge observed that custodial interrogation was crucial to uncover the full scope of the alleged conspiracy. Highlighting the seriousness of the charges, she noted that granting bail at this early stage of the investigation could hinder evidence recovery and risk witness intimidation. Citing Supreme Court precedents in corruption and fraud cases against influential individuals, the court stressed that anticipatory bail should not be misused to obstruct probes.

Allegations of misappropriation and fraud

According to the prosecution, Saraswati, along with associates, fraudulently established a parallel trust, Shri Sharda Institute of Management Research Foundation Trust, by fabricating documentation, including AICTE approvals.

Funds worth nearly Rs 40 crore were allegedly siphoned off.

Rent and revenues meant for the Peetham and SIIMR were diverted into this parallel trust.

Properties in Vasant Kunj, Delhi were reportedly sublet for profit.

Bank withdrawals amounting to Rs 50–55 lakh occurred even after the FIR was filed.

Delhi Police further alleged that Saraswati possessed two passports under different identities, altered PAN card details, and used fraudulent registration documents for a luxury car.

Defense arguments

Senior Advocate Ajay Burman, appearing for Saraswati, argued that forming a trust was a legal requirement for running an educational institution. He claimed that no property had been sold and that the facilities continued to function under the trustees.

The defense maintained that the dispute was civil in nature, not criminal, and accused the complainant of rushing into an FIR without proper inquiry. They insisted that Saraswati was willing to join the investigation and sought interim protection from arrest.

Burman stressed that the allegations of siphoning funds were exaggerated, adding that Saraswati had no personal income or expenses and that the matter could easily be settled in a civil court.

Prosecution’s position

Opposing the plea, the prosecution argued that Saraswati’s custodial interrogation was essential for the recovery of approximately Rs 30 crore.

Prosecutors highlighted that:

Saraswati withdrew Rs 60 lakh after absconding.

He needed to be taken to multiple states for recovery proceedings.

Interim protection would prevent the police from recovering diverted funds.

The prosecution also accused Saraswati of falsely claiming to be a member of the Prime Minister’s Advisory Council and a UN Representative in order to bolster his credibility.

Court’s final observation

While dismissing the anticipatory bail petition, the judge underlined the gravity of the case, pointing to-

Multiple identities and government document irregularities.

Continued withdrawals even after the FIR was filed.

A strong risk of tampering with evidence.

Calling the fraud case “serious in nature” and noting that the investigation was still in its “nascent stage,” the court refused to grant Saraswati protection from arrest.