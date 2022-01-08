Delhi on alert after 400 Parliament staff test Covid-19 positive

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha attend the session amid coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi

At least 400 staff and security personnell working at the Parliament had tested positive for Covid-19 between Thursday and Friday (January 6 and 7) during random testing, said authorities on Saturday.

The national capital recorded 20,181 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, along with 11,869 recoveries, and 7 deaths. The positivity rate of the city has climbed to 19.6%. Active cases in the national capital stood at 48,178, and the city recorded 16% more Covid cases than yesterday.

To curb the spread of Covid-19 in the city, a weekend curfew was imposed city wide. Also, shops will open on an odd-even basis, CM Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday.

"The hospital admissions are lower this time and the severity of infection is lower as well. Delhi will see around 20,000 cases with a positivity rate of 19 per cent today," he had told reporters.

Maintaining that the city government is well prepared, he said infrastructure has been augmented keeping in mind the high number of Covid cases.

Follow Omicron LIVE updates HERE

Latest India News