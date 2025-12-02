Delhi on high alert ahead of Russian president Vladimir Putin's India visit A specialised Russian security team tasked with protecting President Putin has already arrived in Delhi days before the visit. The team is conducting discreet inspections of hotels, airports, meeting venues, and potential travel routes.

New Delhi:

Ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India, Delhi has been placed under security arrangements. Putin’s security is being coordinated jointly by Indian and Russian agencies to ensure maximum safety throughout his stay. A specialised Russian security team tasked with protecting President Putin has already arrived in Delhi days before the visit. The team is conducting discreet inspections of hotels, airports, meeting venues, and potential travel routes. Every detail including who enters rooms, which elevators are used, and entry and exit points is meticulously planned minute by minute.

Unique security protocols for President Putin

A mobile chemical lab travels with him to test all food and water, ensuring nothing is locally consumed without strict verification.

He carries a personal portable toilet throughout his movements to safeguard his health data and maintain privacy.

The Russian and Indian teams are leaving no stone unturned to maintain a zero-error security environment.

Multi-layered surveillance across the capital

Delhi has been transformed into a high-security zone:

Snipers deployed at key points

Drone surveillance active, along with anti-drone systems

Technical teams monitoring communications and networks

High-definition cameras and facial recognition systems to track Putin’s convoy in real time

Delhi Police control room operating a 24×7 monitoring desk dedicated to the visit

Traffic diversions and VIP movement

Traffic will be rerouted in several areas during VIP movements. Authorities aim to minimize public inconvenience while prioritizing security. Putin’s visit is expected to strengthen India-Russia ties in defense, energy, space, and trade sectors, making the stakes particularly high for security agencies.