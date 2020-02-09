Sunday, February 09, 2020
     
  Delhi man commits suicide by jump in front of metro train after killing his 2 kids

A man committed suicide by jumping in front of a Haiderpur Badli Mor metro train in Delhi on Sunday, after killing his two children at his residence in Shalimar Bagh.

New Delhi Updated on: February 09, 2020 23:37 IST
Delhi man commits suicide by jump in front of metro train after killing his 2 kids

A man committed suicide by jumping in front of a Haiderpur Badli Mor metro train in Delhi on Sunday, after killing his two children at his residence in Shalimar Bagh. The initial investigation by police has revealed that the man was under depression due to unemployment. 

The 50-year-old man was rushed to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The suicide incident took place on the metro rail track at Haiderpur Badli Mor metro station, which caused a delay in the services from Samaypur Badli to GTB Nagar i.e., on the Yellow line. 

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also tweeted to inform the cause of delay in the Yellow line service that connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurugram.

As per the report, the man's wife had gone to the market when he killed his 6-year-old son and a 14-year-old daughter. 

Police have not recovered any suicide note from the dead body of the man. 

